Grin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.86 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Grin has a market cap of $21.62 million and $6.86 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.34 or 0.04030062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00390057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.87 or 0.01205985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00524675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00408851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00246185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,175,520 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

