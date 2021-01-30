Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Up 11.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 748,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 365,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Griffon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

