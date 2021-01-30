Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.