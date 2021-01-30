Griffin Securities Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Schlumberger stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.