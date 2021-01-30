Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 4,747 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PPL stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.