Gregory N. Dudkin Sells 4,747 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PPL stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

