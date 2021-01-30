Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

GBOKF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

