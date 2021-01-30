Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading Up 7.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 538,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 398,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

