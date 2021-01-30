Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE GWB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

