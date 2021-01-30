Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 58278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

