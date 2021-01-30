Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

GYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GYC stock traded up €0.59 ($0.69) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €20.48 ($24.09). 482,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.65. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

