Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%.

GHM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529. Graham has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

GHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

