GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $12.23. GP Strategies shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 45,412 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

