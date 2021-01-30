Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.37 and last traded at $132.52. Approximately 127,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 149,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Reid sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $176,249.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,471 shares of company stock valued at $44,040,506. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

