Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Shares Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.43. 1,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.