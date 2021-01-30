Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.95. 10,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 6,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$94.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.32 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, cobalt, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 16 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

