Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $4.68. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 16,356 shares.

GSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$98.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

