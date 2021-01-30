Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 91.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 382,924 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 567.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 129,685 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

