GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $865.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $864.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $866.32 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $780.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 810,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,183. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

