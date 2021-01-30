Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 2,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

