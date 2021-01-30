Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

