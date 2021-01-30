Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 158.2% in January

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of DAX stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

