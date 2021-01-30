Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7,715.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 169,047 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

