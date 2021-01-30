Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Short Interest Update

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 365.2% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,569,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

Get Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF alerts:

Shares of DRIV stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.