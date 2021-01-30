Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

TSE GWR opened at C$20.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.33. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of C$13.00 and a one year high of C$21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$464.84 million and a P/E ratio of 411.60.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

