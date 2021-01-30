Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.