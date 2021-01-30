GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after acquiring an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 239,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.25 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

