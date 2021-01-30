Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.