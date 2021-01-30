Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $4,056.04 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,748.00 and a 52 week high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,081.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,149.37.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

