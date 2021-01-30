Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given “Sell” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,081.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4,149.37. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,748.00 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

