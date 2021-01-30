GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.29 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

