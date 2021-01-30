GeyserCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $25,831.18 and $10.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125,757.72 or 3.67010159 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 221.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,396,073 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

