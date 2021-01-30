GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 2.9%

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 236,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 390,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82. The company has a market cap of C$42.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19.

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

