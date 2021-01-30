Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

