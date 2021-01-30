Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after buying an additional 2,925,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 1,471,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

