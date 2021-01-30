Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $615.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.30 million and the lowest is $584.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $677.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.14.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

