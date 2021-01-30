General Electric Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

General Electric stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

