Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $13.52. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 49,707 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.68.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
