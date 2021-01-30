Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $13.52. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 49,707 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

