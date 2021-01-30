Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $9.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,096,983 shares of company stock valued at $66,728,408 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.