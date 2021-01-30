Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.25 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.23 million and $6.25 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00895939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.94 or 0.04278945 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

