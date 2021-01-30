Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Trading Down 8.5%

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32). 365,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 278,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.32. The stock has a market cap of £23.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.02.

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

