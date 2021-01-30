Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

NYSE GATO opened at $13.21 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gatos Silver stock. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,905,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,828,000. Gatos Silver comprises about 3.0% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Exor Investments UK LLP owned 3.22% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.