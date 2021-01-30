GateToken 1-Day Volume Tops $18.73 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and $18.73 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00901620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.37 or 0.04415874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018405 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027960 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,374,494 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.