Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE GTES opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.