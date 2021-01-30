Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

