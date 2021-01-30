G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $20.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,085. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

