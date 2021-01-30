FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted by Analyst

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCBG. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $22.33 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

