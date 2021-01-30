FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Issued By Capital One Financial

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of RES opened at $4.46 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $959.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of RPC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 515,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 215,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RPC by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPC by 2,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.