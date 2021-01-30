FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.40. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.