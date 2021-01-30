FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Reduced by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$585.53 million during the quarter.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

