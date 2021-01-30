FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

NYSE FCX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

